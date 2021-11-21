ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kanye and Drake announce new benefit concert

By DJ Vader Mixx
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAWG8_0d35VdvY00

Source: Rebecca Smeyne / Getty

Hip hop superstars Kanye West and Drake have set aside their rival to announce a benefit concert “Free Larry Hoover” taking place December 9th 2021 at the L.A. Coliseum.

The goal is to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform according the the event page

Kanye will headline the concert named after Larry Hoover the Co-Founder of the Chicago gang – Gangster Disciples who was imprisoned after being sentenced to 150-200 years for murder in 1973.

Tickets for the free concert open on Monday November 22 at 1pm est.

[ione_media_gallery id="440640" overlay="true"] [ione_media_gallery id="492986" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kanye West and Drake Team for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert. The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Drake and Kanye Have Ended Their Beef

After years of back and forth, Drake and Kanye have seemingly ended their beef. Earlier today on November 16, rumors floated around social media claiming that Kanye had visited Drake at his house in Toronto. The rumors were later confirmed by Dave Chappelle’s tour DJ, DJ Trauma, that on Monday night he had witnessed the two artists’ reconciliation.
CELEBRITIES
105.1 The Block

Kanye West and Drake Squash Beef

Looks like hip-hop is ending the year on a positive note with the recent reconciliation between Kanye West and Drake at Drizzy's home in Toronto. Kanye broke the internet tonight (Nov. 16) after posting a surprising photo to his Instagram of himself, Drake and J Prince, appearing to confirm that his beef with the 6 God is over. Yeezy captioned the post with a dove emoji.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
Indy100

Kanye West and Drake just put their beef to an end in new Instagram posts

It finally seems as if Kanye West (Ye) and Drake put an end to their beef, as evidenced in new Instagram posts.On Monday, Ye took to his Instagram to post a new photo of him posing with Drake and J Prince and captioned with a white dove emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)Drake also shared a video of Ye and another one with Dave Chappelle. View this post...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benefit Concert#Murder
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jon Batiste Tops With 11 Nominations as Recording Academy Expands General Field Categories

Jon Batiste topped the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, scoring a near-record 11 nods. The Oscar winner, who currently serves as the band leader on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and released the album We Are earlier this year, landed nods in the top categories of record of the year and album of the year. Those and the other two general field categories — song of the year and best new artist — now each feature 10 nominees, up from eight, with the Recording Academy announcing the expansion in a letter to members timed to this year’s announcement. “We are living...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Still Upset Over This Scene

Over the last few episodes of “Chicago Fire,” we’ve really seen an interesting collection of plots and storylines develop. Especially since the departure of one of the cast’s core characters Matt Casey, played by Australian actor Jesse Spencer. Some surround the ongoing absence of Truck 81’s Stella Kidd. Others point to the tension between Blake Gallo and new character Jason Pelham played by actor Brett Dalton.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

1K+
Followers
643
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy