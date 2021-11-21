Kanye and Drake announce new benefit concert

Hip hop superstars Kanye West and Drake have set aside their rival to announce a benefit concert “Free Larry Hoover” taking place December 9th 2021 at the L.A. Coliseum.

The goal is to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform according the the event page

Kanye will headline the concert named after Larry Hoover the Co-Founder of the Chicago gang – Gangster Disciples who was imprisoned after being sentenced to 150-200 years for murder in 1973.

Tickets for the free concert open on Monday November 22 at 1pm est.

