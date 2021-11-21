ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Police seize fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, two guns in anti-crime effort

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AykbE_0d35Ust000
Everett drug bust Everett police recovered two pistols, cash, methamphetamine, and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills Saturday. (Everett Police Department)

Officers recovered two guns, cash, methamphetamine, and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after searching a car that had been impounded following an arrest last week, the Everett Police Department said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were in a Chrysler 300 outside of a north Everett home.

The man was arrested for a prior traffic offense and the woman was arrested on an identity theft warrant. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

During a search, officers found an empty gun holster in the man’s waistband and the car was impounded. After police got a search warrant, they found the guns, cash, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills.

Everett police later discovered that one of the guns, a Smith & Wesson, was stolen and obtained video from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of that theft during a recent vehicle prowl.

Police said that based on the video, the suspect appeared to be the man driving the same Chrysler 300.

After getting another warrant for the man’s house, officers found clothing matching what was worn during the vehicle prowl, along with more fentanyl pills.

The suspect was booked on additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute illegal drugs.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

serenity glen
2d ago

Guns are not the problem here, fentanly is the real killer, dealers should be charged for murder, or at least attempted murder.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Five arrested in Covington shoplifting sting

Five people were arrested and thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was confiscated during a shoplifting sting in Covington last week. King County sheriff’s deputies, who have a contract with the city, partnered with a Fred Meyer store for the Nov. 15 sting. At the end of the night, five...
COVINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Philadelphia police department employees accused of pandemic fraud

PHILADELPHIA — Eight civilian employees with the Philadelphia Police Department are facing charges after federal investigators said they illegally collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Seven people charged are dispatchers while one is a clerk, the Associated Press reported. The suspects are accused of taking advantage of a program designed to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Snohomish County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020...
BRUNSWICK, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man selling game consoles robbed, pepper-sprayed

SEATTLE — A man who arranged a meeting to sell some game consoles ended up being pepper-sprayed and robbed on Tuesday. Officers were called to a report of a gunshot fired and people running near 38th Avenue South and South Graham Street in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Methamphetamine#Illegal Drugs#Fentanyl#Chrysler#Smith Wesson#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 196 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The three women said Wednesday their phone calls had been traced and they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy