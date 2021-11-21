Police seize fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, two guns in anti-crime effort

Everett drug bust Everett police recovered two pistols, cash, methamphetamine, and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills Saturday. (Everett Police Department)

Officers recovered two guns, cash, methamphetamine, and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after searching a car that had been impounded following an arrest last week, the Everett Police Department said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were in a Chrysler 300 outside of a north Everett home.

The man was arrested for a prior traffic offense and the woman was arrested on an identity theft warrant. Both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

During a search, officers found an empty gun holster in the man’s waistband and the car was impounded. After police got a search warrant, they found the guns, cash, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills.

Everett police later discovered that one of the guns, a Smith & Wesson, was stolen and obtained video from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of that theft during a recent vehicle prowl.

Police said that based on the video, the suspect appeared to be the man driving the same Chrysler 300.

After getting another warrant for the man’s house, officers found clothing matching what was worn during the vehicle prowl, along with more fentanyl pills.

The suspect was booked on additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute illegal drugs.

