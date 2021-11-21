Hot Springs Police host kickball games for recovery community

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers Hot Springs Police Department played kickball with people in Hot Springs’ drug recovery program Saturday at Kimery Park.

The police department hosted a pair of kickball games that started at 10 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m.

The purpose of the game was to address the stigma of addiction.

Hot dogs and chips were offered to players and children who came out. The police department team won both games, according to spokesperson Jesus Anya.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.