Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs Police host kickball games for recovery community

By Joseph Price
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers Hot Springs Police Department played kickball with people in Hot Springs’ drug recovery program Saturday at Kimery Park.

The police department hosted a pair of kickball games that started at 10 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m.

The purpose of the game was to address the stigma of addiction.

Hot dogs and chips were offered to players and children who came out. The police department team won both games, according to spokesperson Jesus Anya.

FOX 16 News

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

