To coincide with its first anniversary, the Raspberry Pi 400 is now available with a Japanese keyboard layout. The Raspberry Pi 400 is essentially a Raspberry Pi 4GB housed inside of a keyboard. The Pi 400 does come with a 1.8GHz clock speed boost, 300 MHz more than the Raspberry Pi 4. Although with a little tweaking this extra speed boost is easy to replicate, and exceed on the Pi 4. If you have a Raspberry Pi 4 with a certain serial number, then the latest Bullseye release will even do the overclock for you.

