New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians. Moses Anderson, 30, and Jeremy Bourgeois, 31, have started a recording studio called “Goin Crazy.”. It’s equipped to record music of any type...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
Laurel Main Street prepares for 2023 events
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is gearing up for another year packed full of events for the community. Laurel Main Street exists to support downtown businesses and to help to make each one thrive. Each year, the organization works hard to keep fan-favorite events like the Loblolly Festival and the Chili Cook-off.
Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series. Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie...
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hailed as “longtime champions of the university,” Chuck & Rita Scianna have made another million-dollar donation to the College of Business (CBED) and Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. The Sciannas have generously supported the college on several notable occasions, including a...
Purvis High School debate team heads to Harvard
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of this...
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water supply issues for almost two hours. The Rawls Spring and North Forrest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Street in the Rawls Springs Community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They were on the scene within 9 minutes of receiving the dispatch call.
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
6pm Headlines 1/10
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
Man dies after Friday night crash in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Friday night. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the accident at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road around 6 p.m. Emergency services discovered a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac...
