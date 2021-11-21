Ole Miss Tops Vanderbilt 31-17, Finishes Undefeated at Home

Despite a comeback effort by Vanderbilt, the Rebels largely cruised to a win over the Commodores on Saturday night.

There was no struggle for No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday night as it dominated Vanderbilt to the tune of a 31-17 final score in Oxford.

Ole Miss struck on its first drive of the night, one that took 67 seconds of game time to complete, and it never looked back despite a valiant comeback attempt from the Commodores in the second half. The Rebels led 24-9 at halftime behind two passing scores from Matt Corral and a rushing touchdown from Jerrion Ealy.

Corral had a strong performance in his final game in Oxford, throwing for 300 yards and multiple scores, although he did throw his third interception of the season in the fourth quarter. Jerrion Ealy also found the end zone twice, putting up almost 100 all-purpose yards. Also of note, all three of the Rebels' "big three" receivers started the game on Saturday: Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jonathan Mingo following all three suffering injuries earlier in the season. Drummond scored once on a reception from Corral.

Ole Miss now improves to 9-2 on the season and will seek its first 10-win regular season in program history on Thursday night against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss won last year's bout with the Bulldogs in Oxford, but it has not won in Starkville since 2017. Last season in the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss pulled out a 31-24 win in the first matchup between Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach in the rivalry.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving night on ESPN.

