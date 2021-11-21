ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China.

Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.

Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Hayashi said Japan will proceed based on its own situation and point of view.

The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

U.S. invites Taiwan to its democracy summit; China angered

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday, a move that infuriated China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory. The first-of-its-kind gathering is a test of President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China's economic "coercion" during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between...
FOREIGN POLICY
Brookings Institution

The state of China’s economy and US-China relations

Eswar Prasad, Brookings senior fellow and a professor of economics at Cornell University, joins host David Dollar to discuss the state of China’s economy and U.S.-China relations. Prasad addresses a range of issues, including why China’s economy is slowing, whether China’s currency might be used as an international reserve currency, and what happened at the recent online summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan, deepening China spat

TAIPEI/VILNIUS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's leadership will host a group of Lithuanian lawmakers next week amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow the Chinese-claimed island to open a de facto embassy. Beijing downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
