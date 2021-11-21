High School Football Roundup For Nov. 20, 2021
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school football season officially comes to an end on Semifinal Saturday of the state playoffs.
Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington each lost semifinal playoff games to end their seasons one win away from a spot in state championship contests.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
