ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

High School Football Roundup For Nov. 20, 2021

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj5ak_0d35U4HH00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school football season officially comes to an end on Semifinal Saturday of the state playoffs.

Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington each lost semifinal playoff games to end their seasons one win away from a spot in state championship contests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 23, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington and Metamora opened play in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions with tough losses on Tuesday night. Peoria Christian and Dee-Mack won games at the Peoria Heights Thanksgiving Tournament. Brimfield, Morton and Peoria Manual also won boys basketball games. Normal Community beat Bloomington in girls basketball to claim the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Coaches Thankful for Basketball Season This Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school basketball is back. Players are happy, fans are happy and coaches are ecstatic. “I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Peoria High School girls basketball coach Meechie Edwards. “It feels new but it’s a good feeling. You get the opportunity to get the season going, get a […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tournament of Champions Returns to Washington Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s back after a one-year hiatus. The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions returns to Washington High School a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations. The season-opening national high school tournament tips off Tuesday. The tournament helps raise funds for the KB Strong Foundation, named after the Brown, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

State Semifinal Football Primer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview-Lexington play for a spot in the state football championship games Saturday. In Class 5A, Morton travels to top ranked Kankakee. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday. In Class 2A, Tri-Valley is on the road at Wilmington. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Saturday. In Class 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington plays […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Football
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
WMBD/WYZZ

Report: Bears to fire head coach Matt Nagy after Thanksgiving game

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — The Bears have reportedly told head coach Matt Nagy that the Thanksgiving game against the Lions will be his last after the team lost five games in a row. According to Patch, Nagy was told of his pending termination on Monday. His firing would be the first time the Bears have fired […]
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 18, 2021: girls basketball highlights; Morton football enjoying underdog role

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton will play in its first ever state semifinal playoff game Saturday. The Potters will once again be underdogs when they travel to undefeated and top-seeded Kankakee. But the Potters have already eliminated previously undefeated Morris and Mahomet-Seymour in these class 5A playoffs. In girls basketball: Peoria High, Notre Dame, Tremont, […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort Award: Carter Coffman

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the Ridgeview/Lexington football team lost it’s starting quarterback early in the season due to injury, a player who never played quarterback before rose to the occasion to help lead the Mustangs to a historic season and a trip to the state semifinals: senior Carter Coffman. “There’s not many guys that […]
LEXINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Playoff Games#Weather#American Football#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton Enjoying School’s Historic Football Season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been an emotional week for Tim Brilley. “Congratulations, you’re the best team in Morton history,” he shouted to his team moments after its 40-28 win over Mahomet-Seymour in the class 5A state quarterfinals Saturday. His Potters are a win from a state title game appearance. Just six years ago he […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

State Quarterfinal Football Recap for Nov. 13, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three are high school football teams have advanced to the state semifinals in their classes. Morton beat Mahomet-Seymour, 40-28, to advance in the class 5A playoffs. Seth Glatz, who rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns in the win, will lead the Potters to Kankakee next week Tri-Valley beat Farmington, 34-12, […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Normal West Volleyball Takes Third at State

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West said it knew how to bounce back. And the Wildcats proved it. They rebounded from a two-set loss in the Friday’s state semifinal with a two-set win over Joliet Catholic in Saturday’s third place match. The Wildcats (34-7) won by scores of 25-20 and 26-24 to take home the […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Playoff Primer for Nov. 13, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school football teams are gearing up for state quarterfinal Saturday. In class 6A: Washington hosts Crete-Monee in a rematch of a 2018 quarterfinal won by the Warriors. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. In class 5A: Morton hosts unbeaten Mahomet-Seymour just a week after being previously undefeated Morris. Kickoff is […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington Athletes Sign College Letters

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington High School celebrated seven senior athletes with a signing ceremony Thursday night. Seniors Delaney Davis (Bowling Green softball), Gus Lucas (Bradley baseball), Georgia Duncan (McKendree basketball), Sami Schulte (Parkland College volleyball), Donnie Hidden (St. Cloud wrestling), Josh Biagini (Grand View wrestling) and Abbie Reiser (Wisconsin-Whitewater golf) signed their college commitment […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Signings for Nov. 10, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school seniors signed their college National Letters of Intent on the first day of the fall signing period Wednesday. Among those who signed their letters were Normal West volleyball standout Averie Hernandez with Northwestern, Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock with Illinois State golf and Brimfield’s Ella Lune with Eastern Illinois […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Hoops Teams Ready for Tuesday Openers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State all start college basketball seasons on Tuesday. The Illini host Jackson State, the Bradley men travel to South Dakota State and the ISU men host North Carolina-Wilmington. The Bradley women open the season at home against Wright State. The ISU women start at Northern Illinois on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football: Second Round Playoff Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton, Washington, Tri-Valley, Farmington and Ridgeview-Lexington are among the area high school football teams to pick up victories in the second round of the IHSA state playoffs. Below is a rundown of all the central Illinois scores from Saturday. Enjoy the highlights! Morton 28, Morris 24 Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13 […]
LEXINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Saturday Prep Football and Cross Country Previews

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday brings a lot of postseason action in central Illinois. Area football teams play in the second round of the high school playoffs, while Peoria’s Detweiller Park plays host to the cross country state championships.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Super-Sectional Volleyball Highlights for Nov. 5, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West wins a Class 3A Super-Sectional championship with a straight sets win over Taylorville Friday night. The Wildcats advance to the state final four where they will play Belvidere North in a semifinal match next Friday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena. Elsewhere, Metamora lost a heartbreaking three-set marathon against Joliet […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

244
Followers
207
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy