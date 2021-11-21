ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan to open office

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China downgrades relations with Lithuania to...

CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
BBC

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, days after the Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there. Lithuania defended its right to have ties with Taiwan, but said it respected the "One China" policy. Taiwan's new office in Lithuania does not equate to official diplomatic...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using its own name

Taipei announced on Thursday it had formally opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania using the name Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing. China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan", lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize, by force if needed. "The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania officially commences its operation in Vilnius on November 18, 2021," the foreign ministry said, breaking with the island's tradition of calling its representative outposts Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices. Lithuania in July agreed to let democratic self-ruled Taiwan open a representative office using its name, the island's first new diplomatic outpost in Europe in 18 years.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

China Adds Missiles and Amphibious Boats To Strengthen Assault on Taiwan as Island Opens Office in Lithuania

According to a Congressional investigation, the Chinese military is currently capable of invading Taiwan or is on the verge of doing so. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA's) present maritime and airlift capacity could support an initial landing force of at least 25,000 troops in Taiwan. China is most likely to invade Taiwan if it believes the US is not militarily capable of or politically willing to intervene. According to the commission, they interpret ambiguities in US policy to mean that opportunistic Chinese aggression against Taiwan will not provoke a decisive US response.
POLITICS
KEYT

China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat

BEIJING (AP) — China has reduced its official relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its own territory, was allowed to open a representative office in the Baltic nation. Beijing earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own envoy to the country. The Foreign Ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d’affaires, am embassy’s No. 2 official. Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies, but maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States and Japan. Beijing refuses to have official relations with governments that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country.
CHINA
abc17news.com

China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding that Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties with the EU-member nation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday demanded Lithuania “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island to open a de-factor embassy in Lithuania under the name Taiwanese Representative Office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own ambassador from Lithuania. China and Taiwan split amidst civil war in 1949 and Beijing threatens to use force to bring the island under its control. Some governments, including the U.S. and Japan, have official diplomatic ties with Beijing while maintaining extensive informal relations with Taiwan.
CHINA
