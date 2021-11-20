ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Volleyball: Mount Academy sweeps through pool play, secures spot in Class D state finals

By Eugene Rapay, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUYYQ_0d35TxGQ00

GLENS FALLS - The last time Mount Academy was at Glens Falls, it was a young team that reached the Class D state final four in its inaugural season in 2018.

"We went 2-4 in pool play, I thought we did well, but it was a whole new experience for them," Mount Academy coach Sandy Mancuso-Lopez said of that previous trip. "I have a couple of leftovers. That was a great experience, but if we can finish it this year, that would be even sweeter."

In its return trip, Mount Academy looked like a natural on New York high school volleyball's biggest stage. The Eagles soared above the competition, sweeping each of their opponents to advance to their first-ever Class D state championship match.

"This season, we tried to prepare ourselves for this kind of situation with as many as tournaments as possible to create this kind of environment," said Mount Academy senior Cynthia Boller, who was on that 2018 team. "We've adapted and we really like it now. It's our favorite, we like the noise and all the energy. It doesn't faze us."

Mount Academy opened against Section 2's Galway, taking both games, 25-19, 25-21. The Eagles' schedule was backloaded, and they wrapped up Saturday night with back-to-back sweeps of Section 4's Candor (25-16, 25-11) and Section 5's Pavilion (25-17, 25-14) to finish 6-0.

"We really weren't sure at all what we would meet coming in to this tournament, so we really took every team as it came," Boller said. "I was kind of surprised how well we did, and we're really psyched about that, and that kept us going."

The Eagles will play Galway in Sunday's Class D championship match, which is slated for 2 p.m.

Galway reserved the other finalist spot after winning a thriller in the final set of the day. It held off Candor for a 26-24 win to finish 3-3 in pool play.

Although Mount Academy finished pool play undefeated, it doesn't plan on looking past Galway.

"You never know, everyone has different days, especially in volleyball," Boller said. "We'll probably come in tomorrow expecting the worst and playing our hardest, and hopefully, it works out for us."

The volleyball team hopes to be the latest in a title-winning surge at Mount Academy.

The Eagles' boys and girls soccer teams won state titles this fall. The volleyball team is also searching for their first ever championship.

"They're very motivated kids," Mancuso-Lopez said of Mount Academy's championship streak. "I'm sure all kids work hard, but the Mount Academy kids work really hard and they have a very good support system in the school and in the community. I'm just proud to be a part of it.

"(A state title) would be awesome, because you never know if you'll ever be here again. You just want to grab hold of it and take it while you can, because you never know if you'll be back."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

‘They almost got away with it': How a leaked video led to convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Nearly two years before a jury convicted three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, authorities had said there was no need to arrest them. On Wednesday, an almost all-white jury found Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty in the murder of Arbery in Georgia. But the three might never have been indicted in the first place had it not been for a leaked video that prompted calls for attention to his death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Watch: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery trial

The Actual Cost of a New Walk-In Shower May Surprise You. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
State
New York State
City
Galway, NY
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Play#Sweeps#Girls Soccer#Mount Academy#Eagles#Section 2
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

51
Followers
40
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy