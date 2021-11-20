Volleyball: Mount Academy sweeps through pool play, secures spot in Class D state finals

GLENS FALLS - The last time Mount Academy was at Glens Falls, it was a young team that reached the Class D state final four in its inaugural season in 2018.

"We went 2-4 in pool play, I thought we did well, but it was a whole new experience for them," Mount Academy coach Sandy Mancuso-Lopez said of that previous trip. "I have a couple of leftovers. That was a great experience, but if we can finish it this year, that would be even sweeter."

In its return trip, Mount Academy looked like a natural on New York high school volleyball's biggest stage. The Eagles soared above the competition, sweeping each of their opponents to advance to their first-ever Class D state championship match.

"This season, we tried to prepare ourselves for this kind of situation with as many as tournaments as possible to create this kind of environment," said Mount Academy senior Cynthia Boller, who was on that 2018 team. "We've adapted and we really like it now. It's our favorite, we like the noise and all the energy. It doesn't faze us."

Mount Academy opened against Section 2's Galway, taking both games, 25-19, 25-21. The Eagles' schedule was backloaded, and they wrapped up Saturday night with back-to-back sweeps of Section 4's Candor (25-16, 25-11) and Section 5's Pavilion (25-17, 25-14) to finish 6-0.

"We really weren't sure at all what we would meet coming in to this tournament, so we really took every team as it came," Boller said. "I was kind of surprised how well we did, and we're really psyched about that, and that kept us going."

The Eagles will play Galway in Sunday's Class D championship match, which is slated for 2 p.m.

Galway reserved the other finalist spot after winning a thriller in the final set of the day. It held off Candor for a 26-24 win to finish 3-3 in pool play.

Although Mount Academy finished pool play undefeated, it doesn't plan on looking past Galway.

"You never know, everyone has different days, especially in volleyball," Boller said. "We'll probably come in tomorrow expecting the worst and playing our hardest, and hopefully, it works out for us."

The volleyball team hopes to be the latest in a title-winning surge at Mount Academy.

The Eagles' boys and girls soccer teams won state titles this fall. The volleyball team is also searching for their first ever championship.

"They're very motivated kids," Mancuso-Lopez said of Mount Academy's championship streak. "I'm sure all kids work hard, but the Mount Academy kids work really hard and they have a very good support system in the school and in the community. I'm just proud to be a part of it.

"(A state title) would be awesome, because you never know if you'll ever be here again. You just want to grab hold of it and take it while you can, because you never know if you'll be back."

