Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall 11/24/21 – 1/2/22

soulofmiami.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolphin Mall will once again transform into a Magical Winter Wonderland for children of all ages to enjoy when the magical snowfall shows return from Wednesday, November 24, through Sunday, January 2....

www.soulofmiami.org

soulofmiami.org

Let It Snow at Dania Pointe 11/26/21 – 12/26/21

Dania Pointe, known for distinctive shopping, quality dining, luxury living, and its flourishing business district, is bringing a snowy holiday season to South Florida. Let It Snow launches during Thanksgiving weekend and brings seasonal white fluffy snow for family-friendly experiences. The seasonal activity complements the themed décor and overall spirit with holiday shopping markets and other holiday events taking place at Dania Pointe this time of year.
soulofmiami.org

Black Friday Weekend at Dolphin Mall 11/26/21, 11/27/21, 11/28/21

Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center, is kicking off the 2021 holiday shopping season and providing shoppers with some of the year’s best deals starting at 9 a.m. to midnight on Black Friday, November 26th. Shoppers can enter to win a $1,500, $750 or $500 Dolphin Mall gift card beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26th, until the mall closes on Sunday, November 28th, at 8 p.m.
soulofmiami.org

Santa’s Flight Academy at Dolphin Mall 11/19/21 – 12/24/21

Dolphin Mall is bringing back the wonder of the North Pole to the Magic City this holiday season. Santa’s Flight Academy, a one-of-a-kind, immersive Santa experience, will once again take place from November 19 to December 24 on the second floor of the mall’s Ramblas Plaza. Santa’s Flight Academy runs...
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie Brown Christmas

Come home for the holidays with First Stage and this treasured holiday classic. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season?. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What Christmas was like the year you were born

1922: BBC broadcasts first British radio play ‘The Truth about Father Christmas’. 1925: General Electric makes artificial lights more accessible. 1931: Rockefeller Center lights up officially for the first time. 1933: The Rockettes kick off their annual ‘Christmas Spectacular’. 1940: Manchester’s Christmas Blitz claims hundreds of lives. 1943: ‘I’ll Be...
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”  Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. Sunday, November 28,...
Mashed

Nearly 41% Agree This Is The Best Frozen Fish Brand

While most seafood lovers can agree the best type of fish to cook with is fresh fish, frozen fish can be a versatile, affordable, and universally accessible way to work seafood into a diet if your access to fresh fish is limited. Whether you're a fan of crispy breaded frozen...
soulofmiami.org

Turkey Turn Up 11/24/21

Join the Turkey Turn up at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar this Thanksgiving season with bottle service packages and a Midnight Madness show. Enjoy music by Nicco nation spinning tropical beats, Latin fusion, and party anthems all night. There will be free admission all night when you sign up on the guestlist. Must be 21 and older to party.
soulofmiami.org

Hot Cider, Vintage Tableware, Handcrafted Gifts, and More at the Cecilia + Cozette Open House 11/20/21

Hot Cider, Vintage Tableware, Handcrafted Gifts, and More at the Cecilia + Cozette Open House. Join us on Saturday, November 20th for our next Open House! Come discover Cecilia + Cozette’s curated selection of high quality vintage tableware and handcrafted gifts. Peruse our unique selection of plates, glassware, accessories, handmade cards, artisan candles and more while enjoying a cup of hot cider! Special day-of deals!
Beach Radio

The 7 NJ holiday events you can’t miss this weekend (Opinion)

It’s the time of year where people are asking a very important question over and over again. "What are we doing for Thanksgiving weekend?”. People are already calling the show to ask us what fun stuff is there to do around New Jersey on Thanksgiving weekend. Somehow Dennis and I have become like the cruise directors for New Jersey.
SoJO 104.9

Christmas Classic ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ Will Air On 6ABC This Friday

Do you have any Christmas movies that have become a sort-of tradition to watch every single holiday season?. My mom grew up in the 50s and 60s. She had me a bit later in life. My brother, though, she had in the 1970s. So, while my friends' parents had them watching Christmas movies like Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (both now are a part of my Christmas tradition, by the way), I'd be settled on the couch watching classics from that era like The Little Drummer Boy, The Year Without A Santa Claus, and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.
soulofmiami.org

Bourbon Pairing Dinner @ Bulla Gastrobar – Doral 12/7/21

Bourbon Pairing Dinner @ Bulla Gastrobar – Doral. Join us in bringing Spain to your table at Bulla Gastrobar on Tuesday, December 7th at 7:00 PM, for an Angel’s Envy & Bulla Gastrobar Bourbon Pairing Dinner at our Bulla Gastrobar, Doral location. The perfect pairing dinner for bourbon lovers who want to indulge in Spanish cuisine. Join us for a night of fun & experience our BOOYA 4-course dinner menu with Angel’s Envy.
soulofmiami.org

New Year’s Eve Fiesta 2022 – @ Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables 12/31/21

New Year’s Eve Fiesta 2022 – @ Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables. BULLA GASTROBAR PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE SPANISH FIESTA!. Olé, Olé, Olé! Celebrate 2022 in style and ring in the New Year at Bulla Gastrobar – Coral Gables on our rooftop on Friday, December 31st starting @ 9PM! Let’s celebrate the new year with Spanish flavors, featuring a LIVE DJ, open bar (includes house liquors, beers, wines & sangrías), passed hors d’oeuvres, , live paella demonstration & more!
soulofmiami.org

Sedano’s Supermarkets Gives Back to the Community at the 12th Annual Li’l Abner Thanksgiving Bash 11/21/21

Sedano’s Supermarkets Gives Back to the Community at the 12th Annual Li’l Abner Thanksgiving Bash. Sedano’s Supermarkets, the leading independent Hispanic grocer in the United States partners once again with Li’l Abner Foundation for their annual Thanksgiving Bash to unite the Sweetwater community, following last year’s canceled event . As part of the supermarket’s efforts for the season of giving, they will be raffling gift cards to attendees as part of the celebration.
soulofmiami.org

Just Breathe! Join Gulfstream Park Village for Yoga Fun Day Miami, Featuring Diverse Yoga Classes, Workshops, Live Music, Vendors & More 12/12/21

It’s time to find your inner Zen at Gulfstream Park Village! Yoga Fun Day Miami takes place on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Premiere Yoga, Wellness, and Plant-Based food festival is a fun-filled, family-friendly event featuring over 25+ yoga classes, health and wellness workshops, community talks, live music, The Healing Zone, and Vendor Village.
CBS Denver

Downtown Denver Rink Opens For The Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for a new season Wednesday. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park. (credit: CBS) The rink is located off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street. Skate rentals cost $7 for kids 12 and under, and $9 for those 13 and older. Colorado 4th graders get free rentals for the 2021-2022 season. (credit: CBS) The rink is scheduled to stay open until February 20, after being closed last year due to COVID. “We’re so excited to be able to bring an outdoor event like this where there’s air, we don’t have to worry about wearing masks, and people can enjoying being outside with their family and friends, either before or after they get dinner, coffee, go holiday shopping,” said Josh Schneider, Senior Director of Marketing for the Downtown Denver Partnership. For information on hours and event schedules visit the Downtown Denver Rink website.
DENVER, CO

