Wisconsin State

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen puts on an impressive show in front of his idol

By Jake Adams Lee Sports Wisconsin
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraelon Allen wasn’t sure if he liked playing football when he was in fifth grade. As his youth football season wound down in 2014, he watched University of Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon eviscerate Nebraska for a then-FBS record 408 yards rushing. “I saw that game and that’s kind...

www.kenoshanews.com

