Police respond to shooting incident on Campostella Rd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to the report of a shooting in South Norfolk Saturday night.

Dispatch says that police were called to an incident in the 1600 block of Campostella Road. On Monday, Norfolk police confirmed officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was considered not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side went to the scene Saturday night and saw the area roped off by police. There was a large police presence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

