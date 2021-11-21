ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Different committees, same cause

By JESSICA BARKEMEYER Staff Reporter
 3 days ago
Cameron Mostoufi (up right) and his friends are in the orange team for the dance marathon. Lichao Shen | Staff Photographer

During the dance marathon, hundreds of students mill about in matching colored shirts. These students each hold different responsibilities and roles within PUDM depending on that color.

Tie-Dye (Morale)

“Morale is the group that makes the line dances being taught,” said Lucas Wuestefeld, a junior in the College of Engineering and color captain of the turquoise track. “I’ll be up on stage teaching the morale mix in a little bit.”

The morale mix is the choreographed dance that the students created and then taught to the audience throughout the night.

Morale members are each assigned a color to which they belong. Within the morale track, some students wear a captain's hat. This designates them as one of 16 color captains who are in charge of the students within that color track.

“Color captains is a leadership position where you are going to lead around a color track all night,” said Taylor Raff, a junior in the College of Science and color captain to the yellow track.

Turquoise

“The turquoise team is made up of the Riley relations committee,” Wuestefeld said. “That’s a whole committee focused on spending the year and making relationships with the Riley families.”

Turquoise members are broken up groups and each group is paired with a Riley family. Throughout the year, turquoise students go to various events with their Riley patients and build a relationship with them.

Green

“The green track is made up of the logistics committee, which runs security and plans the marathon,” said Seth Morris, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and member of the green track.

Yellow

Raff said the yellow committee was primarily responsible for fundraising and campus relations.

She said the reason yellow and the other colors are divided the way they are is to be able to better coordinate large numbers of people. She said that they have every colored t-shirt except for red.

“The only color that we don’t have is red and that’s because it’s Red for Riley, so nobody gets that,” Raff said.

Pink

Pink is in charge of special events, said Sophia Patel, a junior in the College of Science and color captain of the orange track.

Orange

Many of the members of the orange track are members of Greek life.

Cameron Mostoufi, a sophomore in the College of Engineering said being involved in PUDM is a tradition in his house, ever since a member of the fraternity passed away.

“One of the people on those banners over there is Matt Harmon,” Mostoufi said. “He was a member of our house in 2020. That’s when he graduated. In his freshman year, he got cancer, and he unfortunately passed away, so kind of as a tribute, we send guys out to support the cause.”

No matter what color shirt the students wear, they all talked enthusiastically about their involvement in supporting the Riley Hospital for Children.

“It’s something I’m incredibly passionate about,” Wuestefeld said. ”I like to say it’s one of my favorite things about Purdue.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to say ‘hey I’ve raised so much money just for Riley Hospital Indianapolis.’”

West Lafayette, IN
