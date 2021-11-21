ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man shot after alleged confrontation with another driver in east Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3a9z_0d35TWcv00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was shot in the hand after he said he was confronted by another driver in east Columbus Saturday.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital on a call for a walk-in shooting victim at approximately 2:23 p.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police he was stopped at a traffic light near Mock Road when a vehicle pulled up next to him.

According to police, the suspect said the driver looked at him and he looked at the driver, who then allegedly said, “Do you wanna get shot?”

The victim said the driver then fired one shot, hitting him in the hand.

The victim told police he drove off before crashing the car into a tree.

Columbus police said the department’s helicopter was unable to find the crashed car and there were no reports of shots being fired in the Mock Road area.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2971.

Comments / 15

Jerome Schindler
3d ago

Journalism is dead. Not sure the way it is written which driver ran his car into a tree. I assume it was the one that got shot. In that case, not being able to find any car that ran into a tree destroys his credibility.

Reply(1)
2
Matthew McGrath
3d ago

if the story seems to be too far fetched to be true its probably because it is. people won't just driving around looking to shoot people in the hand.

Reply
2
 

