Kevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live Remake

By Milca P.
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart is set to take on the role of Arnold Jackson during another "Live In Front of a Studio Audience" remake as ABC looks to rework its classic "Diff'rent Strokes" show. It's a part of a larger plan for the network to also remake "The Facts of Life," marking its...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

