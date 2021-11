WASHINGTON — The Washington Spirit is one win away from a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship. Their road to the title game was far from smooth. The team dealt with turmoil on and off the field. The team fired their former coach Richie Burke after allegations of verbal and emotional abuse towards the Spirit players. "We deserve this [win a championship] especially after this year and the city deserves it too." said Spirit midfielder Chinyelu Asher.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO