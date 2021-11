LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season can be challenging for many, but the weight is often heavier for those who are incarcerated. FOP Lodge 77 spokesperson Tracy Dotson spokesperson said there was a significant number of suicide attempts at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) this time last year. He said several people have tried to take their own lives this year, too.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO