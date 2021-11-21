ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County authorities seek answers in Patrice Scott cold case

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County deputies are asking for any leads in a 2019 cold case.

The body of Patrice Scott was found by a waste management crew on Arch Street in 2019.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies say this case is still an active investigation and they’re seeking any leads possible.

If you have any information that might lead to an arrest, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

