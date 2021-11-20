ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

By Paul Sarkis
 5 days ago

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently...

Roger Ebert

Excellent Ensemble, Clever Storytelling Give Showtime’s Yellowjackets Its Sting

Showtime's “Yellowjackets” is a unique hybrid series—part family drama, part survival story, part horror movie, part coming-of-age flick. This kind of Prestige TV Stew often leads to inconsistent storytelling and characters, but the opposite happens with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s show, which gets richer and richer with each episode. I’m a big proponent for weekly episodes—shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” wouldn’t have been cultural phenomena if they had dropped on a streaming service and been forgotten a week later. However, there is something incredibly bingeable about Showtime’s excellent new show in that the writing here keeps building on itself, growing in potency as we get to know these characters better and better, courtesy of one of the best ensembles of the season. The metronome on this show ticks between character development on one side and plot twists/revelations on the other with such a fantastic rhythm that it becomes mesmerizing. Even at its most extreme (and it gets pretty extreme), it holds together. I only hope it gets the “buzz” it deserves.
