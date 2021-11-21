ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen puts on an impressive show in front of his idol

By Jake Adams
 3 days ago

Braelon Allen wasn’t sure if he liked playing football when he was in fifth grade. As his youth football season wound down in 2014, he watched University of Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon eviscerate Nebraska for a then-FBS record 408 yards rushing. “I saw that game and that’s kind...

MADISON — In fifth grade, Braelon Allen, somewhere in front of a television, marveled as Melvin Gordon made history. It was Nov. 15, 2014, and the Wisconsin Badgers trounced the Nebraska Cornhuskers behind Gordon’s then-NCAA single-game record 408 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Fond du Lac native Allen said watching what Gordon accomplished that afternoon sparked a desire to play football that has not wavered since.
