Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Serayah has just debuted her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle on Instagram and we’re loving the look on the actress!

In an IG Reel, the Empire star showed her 1.9 million IG followers the process of changing her hair from brown to platinum blonde as she went through the steps of getting her locs bleached, washed, and styled by her hairstylist. The finished product was a gorgeous, platinum blonde pixie cut that looked stunning on the entertainer, as she served in a fresh-faced selfie fresh out of the salon. “I GLOW ,” she captioned the short video, followed by a tag for her hairstylist, @ckearse.

Check out the step-by-step process and the finished look below.

As soon as the video was posted, many of the 25-year-old’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Big 90s vibe!” one commenter wrote while another said, “
Issa look
,” and another couldn’t get over the beauty’s glowing skin, writing, “It’s the skin for me.”

And while we’re loving this new look on the singer, we’ve also been enjoying watching her crush the role of Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend on  50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family,” a role she was excited to take on due to her relationships with the Flenory family in real life.  “It’s really, really dope because I know Terry and his sister Nicole in real life, and I was able to get connected with this series and audition for a role of a tomgirl, baby mother of Meech. I was like, “Yeah, I got to do this. Y’all have to pick me, come on,” she told Essence of the role back in April.

She continued, “I was really excited just to be able to pop in and out and be there whenever they need me. I think it’s another one of those moments. Gratefully, I was a part of Empire at one of those Black TV moments where it’s so highly anticipated. Everything 50 [Cent] touches is just amazing, right? Power is dope. I have a lot of confidence in Tasha Smith who was directing and you have Randy Huggins as one of the producers. The way that it’s being shot, let me just tell you, it’s a movie and I can’t wait for it to come out. It looks so good and it’s so real.”

