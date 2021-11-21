ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Hundreds gather in downtown Green Bay for annual holiday parade

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p53zW_0d35T8ly00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The holidays have officially kicked off in Green Bay.

Saturday morning, the city hosted its annual holiday parade downtown for the 37th year.

Hundreds of people lined the parade route, which started on Jefferson and ended up on Washington Street.

NBC 26 was there to live broadcast the event.

"I walked for the Wildlife Sanctuary," Jennifer Barrett said. "So I really just enjoy seeing the reactions of the people, the joy on their face and being such a beautiful day and just being outside."

The parade featured Santa, floats, marching bands and singers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Nbc 26
NBC 26 WGBA

Appleton schools to make masks optional Jan. 18

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District board voted to make masks optional for students in grades 5K to 12 starting Jan. 18. In a school board meeting late Monday night the board reviewed their current masking requirement protocol that requires all students and staff to wear face coverings while indoors within district facilities.
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC 26 WGBA

Orange Friday kicks off gun deer hunt season

Some hunters got a head start to the season opener with a favorite tradition early Friday morning. They went out to Fleet Farm for the store's 10th annual Orange Friday. "A typical day for us for Orange Friday is customers coming in at 6 a.m. and we open the doors an hour early for everybody to partake in the festivities and the first 500 customers in our store today receives this cool Fleet Farm hat and a lot of them have been collecting them for the last 10 years," said Jose Chavez, assistant manager at Fleet Farm Green Bay East.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy