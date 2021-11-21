Hundreds gather in downtown Green Bay for annual holiday parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The holidays have officially kicked off in Green Bay.

Saturday morning, the city hosted its annual holiday parade downtown for the 37th year.

Hundreds of people lined the parade route, which started on Jefferson and ended up on Washington Street.

NBC 26 was there to live broadcast the event.

"I walked for the Wildlife Sanctuary," Jennifer Barrett said. "So I really just enjoy seeing the reactions of the people, the joy on their face and being such a beautiful day and just being outside."

The parade featured Santa, floats, marching bands and singers.