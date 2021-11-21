ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, GA

Tapeworm in Boston man’s brain triggered sudden seizures, case study says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBhCe_0d35SSLU00

BOSTON — Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital weren’t quite certain what to make of a 38-year-old Boston man’s acute-onset seizures until brain scans revealed a longtime parasite had damaged three separate portions of his brain.

Specialists determined through CT and MRI scans that the man suffered from neurocysticercosis, a preventable infection from a pork tapeworm known as Taenia solium, Today reported.

Unfortunately, in the absence of symptoms, the tapeworm wreaked unchecked havoc and left the man with lesions on the right frontal lobe, left occipital lobe and right temporal lobe of his brain, Live Science reported.

The case study was published in the Nov. 11 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

According to Today, the man showed absolutely zero advance signs of illness, with doctors writing that he took care of his children and dined with his brother, “displaying no unusual behavior,” prior to the acute onset of the seizures. He had no history of epilepsy.

The man’s wife alerted authorities after her husband fell out of bed, started shaking and “speaking gibberish” in the middle of the night. His disorientation and combativeness continued throughout his medical screening process, Today reported.

According to Live Science, people get infected with the parasite from ingesting the eggs of pork tapeworms in undercooked or infected pork. Those eggs can then hatch in the body, become larvae and travel around the body, including to the brain where they form cysts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that an infected person can spread the tapeworm if they don’t wash their hands properly after going to the bathroom. Only about 1,000 people are hospitalized for neurocysticercosis in the United States annually, and the majority of those cases involve patients who relocated from rural areas of developing countries where the condition is more common.

According to the case study, the Boston patient had relocated from a rural area of Guatemala, where neurocysticercosis is prevalent, about 20 years before his abrupt display of symptoms.

“This gentleman was a little atypical, but not amazingly rare, in that his parasites were dead and calcified and there was no living parasite in his brain for one or two decades,” study co-author Dr. Edward Ryan, the director of global infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told The Washington Post. “The infection was long gone, but part of his brain was scarred — and that scarred area was leading to the seizures.”

The parasites typically die in the body within five to 10 years, but they can continue to cause inflammation, leading to headaches, soreness and seizures, according to the newspaper.

The doctors treated the man with antiparasitic and anti-inflammatory drugs, and he was released from the hospital five days later, according to the study.

The doctors then followed up with the patient for the next three years, and the largest lesion in his brain has gone down, according to the Post. “He seems to be doing fine,” Ryan told the Post. “The good news is he continues to do well and be seizure-free.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Boston, GA
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Tapeworm#Anti Inflammatory Drugs#Temporal Lobe#Mri#Neurocysticercosis#Live Science
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
100K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy