Jon Jones Announces Grappling Match

By Brian Jensen
mymmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today the former UFC Light-heavyweight king announced his return to competition. The return won’t be in the UFC but at Fury Pro Grappling. Jon Jones has 5 submission wins in the UFC including a devastating...

mymmanews.com

ClutchPoints

Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones makes shocking admission about alcohol, career

Former UFC champion Jon Jones has admitted that he almost lost everything in the past but now he’s ready to bounce back. Jon Jones’ life outside the sport has not been as fascinating as his UFC career and his drinking problems soon took a toll on him. In fact, just several hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his epic light heavyweight fight against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges after allegedly assaulted his wife.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier blasts Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier blasted Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, and “Bones” has responded to the criticism of his former rival. Jones was recently kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink following an alleged domestic battery incident at a hotel in Las Vegas following his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in September ahead of UFC 266. With Jones no longer part of the team, at least until he cleans his act up, he has admitted that he is now looking into other gyms to potentially join, and one of those options appears to be Fight Ready. This past week, photos emerged of Jones training at the camp alongside the former UFC champion Cejudo and alongside UFC middleweight Eryk Anders as he looked to be enjoying Fight Ready. However, while Jones might like the move, there are others who do not like it.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Jon Jones has found his new training home

Well, he couldn’t just keep training out of his garage, could he?. Jon Jones had an unexpected split with the Jackson-Wink gym last month, which had been the backbone of his MMA training for much of his recent MMA career. That split came after Jones was banned from the facility, following his recent domestic violence related arrest in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Daniel Cormier’s net worth in 2021

Daniel Cormier is a multi-time champion in the UFC and is a well-renowned mixed martial artist and wrestler even before his rise to fame. In this article, we’ll take a look at Daniel Cormier’s net worth in 2021. Daniel Cormier’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $6 million. Celebrity Net Worth...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones. Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim is the fact that, at the time of Jones posting this tweet, he was only 58 days removed from that incident in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Stipe Miocic: Jon Jones ‘Still Got To Wait In Order” For Heavyweight Title Shot

Stipe Miocic is standing his ground for another shot at the title. And he isn’t letting anyone get past him – not even Jon Jones, he said. Miocic said he’s open to fighting Jones – who competes in light heavyweight, but has been bulking up for the heavyweight division – but Jones shouldn’t go straight for Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones Reveals Where He’ll Be Training Following Jackson-Wink Split

Jon Jones has announced which MMA gym he will now call home. For years, Jones trained at the Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones has had his share of run-ins with the law but Mike Winkeljohn remained supportive of “Bones.” A recent arrest for domestic violence was the last straw, however. Winkeljohn announced that Jon Jones is no longer allowed at the gym.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones reveals his new gym after being kicked out of JacksonWink, calls it his ‘new home base’

Jon Jones is now training at Greg Jackson’s affiliate gym as he has found a new gym. After Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Mike Winkeljohn announced he was kicking “Bones” out of the gym. He said the former UFC light heavyweight was able to return barring him making significant changes to his life.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones finds ‘new home base’ after getting boot from Jackson Wink MMA

Jon Jones, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, has found someone to take him in. Jones, who parted ways with long-time coach Mike Winkeljohn and Jackson Wink in the aftermath of a recent domestic violence charge (details here), is returning to his old team at a Greg Jackson-affiliated gym.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Makes Open Challenge For Grappling Match After Hager Hiccup

Jon Jones is eager to compete again as he prepares for his UFC return, and he’s seeking a grappling challenge to help him pass the time. Over the weekend, Jones announced that he would be competing against Bellator Heavyweight Jake Hager in a professional grappling match hosted by FURY Pro Grappling. He dropped “breaking news” that he’ll be competing for the grappling organization on December 9th.
UFC
ABQJournal

Troubled Jon Jones finds a taker: Jackson’s Acoma

Jones, an Albuquerque resident and the former UFC light heavyweight champion, announced Thursday on social media that he has found a new training base after being booted from his longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA. The new training base is also his old training base: Jackson’s Acoma, two blocks south of...
UFC
chatsports.com

Editorial: Jon Jones has his priorities in the wrong place

Jon Jones wants us all to move on from his September 2021 arrest for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. According to Jones, who seems to have put the harrowing details of the reported assault of his fiancée, Jessie Moses, behind him, “If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your moms house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend. You over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Jamahal Hill Says Fans ‘Keep Getting Robbed’ Of Seeing Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight contender, Jamahal Hill is disappointed he hasn’t seen Jon Jones fight in quite some time. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, in Jones, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 as he earned a decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Since then, he has been bulking up for a move to heavyweight but has also had legal troubles, including most recently being accused of domestic violence.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Believes Latest Arrest May Have Been A Blessing In Disguise

Jon Jones believes his recent troubles might be a good thing for him in the long run. After Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. After that, his gym, JacksonWink removed him from the gym, and many thought that would be the time “Bones” would realize he needs to make life changes.
COMBAT SPORTS

