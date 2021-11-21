ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Freeman carries Illinois St. past Bucknell 105-100 in OT

By AP Reporter
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. - Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago State enjoys first victory in 22 months

CHICAGO - It had been 22 months since Chicago State was able to celebrate a victory until Monday night. The Cougars beat Wisconsin 71-63 in overtime to win for the first time since Jan. 18, 2020. Chicago State had lost 27 consecutive games before topping the Big Ten school for the first time in eight tries.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy