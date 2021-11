On a night when Maryville’s physicality was called into question, Gage LaDue provided the highlight that proved the contrary. The sophomore running back darted off tackle to the left, reaching the 5-yard line before colliding with West Ridge’s Peyton Greene. LaDue proceeded to drag Greene into the end zone for a 10-yard score in the middle of a 49-0 rout over West Ridge on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

