Armed carjacking suspect shot, injured by Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting involving police officers on Saturday night.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Fisher Avenue following reports of an armed carjacking and robbery.

Officers located the car and person involved near 49th and Clark Street.

Police say they attempted to approach the suspect, who then fired multiple gunshots at officers.

The suspect sped away from the area — Officers in cars and in a helicopter followed.

They ended up in the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive. Around 8 p.m., Oakland police took to Twitter to ask residents to avoid that area.

Authorities say the suspect then tried ramming the patrol cars leading officers to fire their guns.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The current condition is unknown at this time.

Police recovered a gun and the carjacked vehicle.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Authorities say they are also investigating another shooting and homicide on Saturday night.

Oakland Chief LeRonne Armstrong will have a press conference about the incidents on Monday.

