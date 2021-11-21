ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Armed carjacking suspect shot, injured by Oakland police

By Amanda Hari, Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAZeW_0d35P8uo00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting involving police officers on Saturday night.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Fisher Avenue following reports of an armed carjacking and robbery.

Officers located the car and person involved near 49th and Clark Street.

Police say they attempted to approach the suspect, who then fired multiple gunshots at officers.

The suspect sped away from the area — Officers in cars and in a helicopter followed.

They ended up in the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive. Around 8 p.m., Oakland police took to Twitter to ask residents to avoid that area.

Authorities say the suspect then tried ramming the patrol cars leading officers to fire their guns.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The current condition is unknown at this time.

Police recovered a gun and the carjacked vehicle.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Authorities say they are also investigating another shooting and homicide on Saturday night.

Oakland Chief LeRonne Armstrong will have a press conference about the incidents on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police investigating attempted theft at San Jose Macy’s

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are currently investigating an attempted theft at the women’s Macy’s at Valley Fair mall in San Jose. According to police, two suspects took around $2,000 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the scene on foot. Officers were able to capture the suspects as they were fleeing. Both suspects […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man booked for murder on Geary Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest for a homicide that happened on Nov. 21. A 30-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds that night in the 400 block of Geary Street, according to police. Two days later, police said they found the suspect, 48-year-old Kenneth Lewis, and took […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco police investigate late night homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night in San Francisco. Police officers from the Tenderloin station responded to the area of Larkin St and Golden Gate Ave just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. The victim died of their injuries. The police report says it was a woman […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy