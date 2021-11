Not even the return of LeBron James was enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to avoid a humiliating blowout loss at the hands of their bitter rivals, the Boston Celtics, on Friday night. Jayson Tatum and Co. spoiled LeBron's return to action as the Celtics managed a 130-108 victory over the Lakers. LA will be back in action on Sunday to face off against the Detroit Pistons and at this point, it looks like LeBron will be back in street clothes again for that contest (h/t Kyle Goon of the Southern Ca...

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO