ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

Crews responding to massive, multi-structure fire on Bald Head Island

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bald Head Island, N.C. — A major fire is burning on Bald Head Island. The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety says crews are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Tractor trailer crash closes part of I-540 East in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 540 East early Wednesday morning, closing two lanes. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near the Glenwood Avenue exit. Police said no one was injured, but it could take time to clear the tractor trailer from the road, which turned sideways.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina teenager accused of shooting into apartment

MAYODAN, N.C. — A teenager has been jailed following a shooting into an apartment which investigators say was targeted, according to a North Carolina sheriff's office. The Mayodan Police Department said officers responded to an apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report of multiple shots being fired into a home, WGHP reported.
MAYODAN, NC
WRAL News

Officials: Unsafe levels of chemical found in town's water

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Tests conducted on a North Carolina town's water supply found more than double the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that's considered safe, officials said. Since Nov. 8, the town of Pittsboro has been performing almost-daily tests for 1,4-Dioxane after the City of Greensboro warned communities downstream...
PITTSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bald Head Island, NC
Bald Head Island, NC
Accidents
Bald Head Island, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Second earthquake reported in Winston-Salem this week

Winston-Salem, N.C. — A second earthquake was reported in Winston-Salem at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. WXII reports that residents felt their homes shaking from the 2.4 magnitude quake. In that same area, residents felt another 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning. People living in the southwest area of Winston-Salem report...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

1966 death of Doris Duke employee an accident, review finds

The city manager in Newport, Rhode Island, is standing by the city police department's review of the 1966 death of an employee of wealthy heiress Doris Duke that found that there is no new information that would change the result of the original investigation that determined it was an accident.
NEWPORT, RI
WRAL News

New interstate planned for middle of the state could bring key economic, safety benefits

Sanford, N.C. — North Carolina could get a new interstate as part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill. It would be known as Interstate 685 and potentially have a big impact for the Carolina Core region, including Lee and Harnett counties. The plan is for a road that would start in the Triad and end in Dunn at Interstate 95, just minutes away from Fayetteville.
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy