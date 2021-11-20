ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Butler's 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 to Wizards

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — These are the games the Miami Heat have become all too familiar with this season, the large lead on the road that suddenly isn’t that large at all. This time it was 16 in the third quarter and then four...

Jimmy Butler Exits Heat vs. Lakers; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained right ankle during a road game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers and will not return. Butler entered Wednesday averaging 25.3 points on 53.0 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals in his 12th NBA season. The...
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat could be the ones to spoil Timberwolves win streak

NEW ORLEANS — With their 110-96 victory over New Orleans on Monday, the Timberwolves won their fourth consecutive game. In the course of a long NBA season that might not sound like too much, but it hasn't happened often in recent Wolves history. The last time was late last season...
Jimmy Butler on Heat's costly late-game collapses, 'Everybody's got to grow up'

The Miami Heat were in a good place going into Saturday night’s game in Washington. That, alone, had Jimmy Butler concerned they soon would wind up in a bad position. “I think when everybody’s giving you all this praise all the time, you think you deserve it, you think that you’re supposed to be talked about like that,” Butler said after Saturday night’s 103-100 loss to the Wizards. “And that’s not the case.”
NBA power rankings: Now who’s No. 1? Heat falls while Warriors, Wizards and Suns rise

1. Golden State Warriors (10-1) Golden State has won six in a row and 10 of 11 to start the season, but are the Warriors for real? The schedule has been incredibly favorable so far. The Warriors have played eight games at home, 10 in the state of California, and the combined record of their opponents is 46-77. They have a big game against the Bulls on Friday before embarking on a five-game road trip. Stephen Curry scored 50 in Monday’s win over the Hawks. There was more good news regarding Klay Thompson, who has reportedly looked good in workouts and could be ready to return by Christmas.
Recap: Wizards fall 112-97 to Heat Thursday in Miami

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (30), Kyle Kuzma (19), Corey Kispert (13) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (32), Bam Adebayo (20), Gabe Vincent (18) The Wizards were defeated by the Heat 112-97 on Thursday night at FTX Arena, just the second time this season the team has lost consecutive games. Bradley Beal and Jimmy Butler each scored 30-plus points to lead the way for Washington and Miami, respectively. The Wizards and Heat will face off once again Saturday night in D.
Coffee talk: Heat's Duncan Robinson has the affordable java, as competitor and confidant Jimmy Butler works the high end

Duncan Robinson is smart enough to know the high end is beyond his means. So he has ceded that position to Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler. At least when it comes to coffee. With Butler set on nothing short of world domination with his Big Face Coffee brand, having shut down a challenge by the Little Face Coffee competitor started by Heat trainer Brandon Gilliam during the Disney pandemic bubble in 2020, Robinson is charting an alternate java path: coffee man of the people.
“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
Wizards beat Heat 103-100 to split home-and-home series

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a...
Wizards rally late, earn 103-100 victory over Heat

A 32-point fourth-quarter by the Washington Wizards was enough to overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and earn the 103-100 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday evening. Washington, down by 16 in the third quarter and 94-84 with under five minutes remaining, outscored the Heat 19-6 in the final 4:17. Wizard guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to score 15 straight points — giving them the 99-96 lead with 1:43 remaining, a lead they did not relinquish for the remainder for the contest.
Jimmy Butler's triple-double lifts Heat to comeback win over Pelicans

EditorsNote: Chamges Herro’s 3-pointer from 50 feet to 43 feet. Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game absence, posted a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as his Miami Heat rallied to defeat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, 113-98, on Wednesday night. Butler, who had been out due...
Thursday Injury Update For Heat Star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle in last night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not surprisingly, he reportedly won’t play tonight. Butler, who played only 12 minutes last night before leaving the game, will miss tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.
WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (16) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (29), Tyler Herro (20), Bam Adebayo (15) The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Heat 103-100 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 21 points while Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points for Miami. Washington used a 15-2 run, led by four clutch threes in the final five minutes of the game, to overcome the Miami advantage. With the victory, the Wizards are now 5-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.
Wizards' frantic rally falls short this time in a 109-103 loss to the Hornets

WASHINGTON - The Washington Wizards nearly pulled off a repeat performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie already had done his part, making his only two field goals of the night in the fourth quarter - both three-pointers, of course. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then slid into his role, nailing a three with 51.6 seconds left to leave the Wizards two points behind.
Heat again without Jimmy Butler; Markieff Morris returns home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler for a second consecutive game Saturday, with the veteran forward out against the Utah Jazz with a sprained right ankle. Butler now has missed nearly three games, sidelined in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s overtime loss to the...
