Jimmy Butler's 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 to Wizards

1. Golden State Warriors (10-1) Golden State has won six in a row and 10 of 11 to start the season, but are the Warriors for real? The schedule has been incredibly favorable so far. The Warriors have played eight games at home, 10 in the state of California, and the combined record of their opponents is 46-77. They have a big game against the Bulls on Friday before embarking on a five-game road trip. Stephen Curry scored 50 in Monday’s win over the Hawks. There was more good news regarding Klay Thompson, who has reportedly looked good in workouts and could be ready to return by Christmas.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO