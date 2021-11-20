Jimmy Butler's 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 to Wizards

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (16) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (29), Tyler Herro (20), Bam Adebayo (15) The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Heat 103-100 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 21 points while Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points for Miami. Washington used a 15-2 run, led by four clutch threes in the final five minutes of the game, to overcome the Miami advantage. With the victory, the Wizards are now 5-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.
