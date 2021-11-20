Funerals Held For Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville Who Died At Astroworld Concert

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for Ezra Blount began at 11:00 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. (credit: IBOC Media) Ezra and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father said his son was a big Travis Scott fan. Treston said he held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston...

