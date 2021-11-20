ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Funerals Held For Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville Who Died At Astroworld Concert

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Two young men from Naperville who died in the Astroworld crowd stampede in Houston were buried Saturday. They...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Funeral held for Yakima Valley man killed at Astroworld festival in Houston

COWICHE, Wash. -- Friends and family said goodbye Wednesday to the Washington state college student killed at the Astroworld Music Festival two weeks ago in Texas. 21-year-old Axel Acosta was one of 10 young people who died during the concert when a crowd surge happened as thousands of spectators were attending the Friday night event.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Chicago

Families Of Two Naperville Men Killed At Astroworld Festival File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Travis Scott, Concert Organizers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of two young men from Naperville who were killed in the stampede at the Astroworld festival in Houston earlier this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott and event organizers, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent the deadly chaos. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among the 10 people killed as a result of an intense crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the festival on Nov. 5. (Supplied to CBS 2) Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Darien, IL
City
Naperville, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Ninth Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died following the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd. A 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people remained in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox5atlanta.com

Astroworld tragedy: Funeral service held for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani

HOUSTON - A funeral service was held Tuesday for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, who passed away following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Shahani was hospitalized after the Houston music festival on November 5, and she died on November 10. Her tragic passing was announced the following day during a news conference with...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Chicago law firm sues Travis Scott, Live Nation on behalf of best friends that died at Astroworld

A Chicago-based law firm has filed two wrongful death lawsuits on behalf of the families of two best friends that died while attending rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on November 5. The victims, 20-year-old Jacob "Jake" Jurinek and 21-year-old Franco Patino, are among the 10 individuals that died following a crowd crush during the opening night of the curtailed festival.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Astroworld#Art#Cbs
San Diego Channel

Funeral held for 9-year-old who sustained injuries at Astroworld

On Tuesday, the youngest victim to die after sustaining injuries at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston was laid to rest in Dallas. CBS DFW reported that hundreds arrived to attend 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral at Inspiring Body of Christ Church. According to the Associated Press, Blount was in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Hundreds Flock To Dallas Church For Funeral Of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for Ezra Blount began at 11:00 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. (credit: IBOC Media) Ezra and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father said his son was a big Travis Scott fan. Treston said he held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Astroworld: Concert from Hell

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday, November 5, 2021 - 50,000 Travis Scott fans went to Astroworld Festival to have the time of their lives. But before the night was over, the concert turned into a tragedy no one will ever forget. "Astroworld: Concert from Hell" takes you inside the festival....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Still Upset Over This Scene

Over the last few episodes of “Chicago Fire,” we’ve really seen an interesting collection of plots and storylines develop. Especially since the departure of one of the cast’s core characters Matt Casey, played by Australian actor Jesse Spencer. Some surround the ongoing absence of Truck 81’s Stella Kidd. Others point to the tension between Blake Gallo and new character Jason Pelham played by actor Brett Dalton.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Val Bisoglio Dies: Character Actor Who Played Father In ‘Saturday Night Fever’, Appeared On ‘Quincy, M.E.’ & ‘Sopranos’ Was 95

Val Bisoglio, a character actor who played John Travolta’s father in Saturday Night Fever, appeared opposite Jack Klugman on all eight seasons of Quincy, M.E. and had an arc on The Sopranos has died. He was 95. His wife Bonnie Bisoglio said the actor died October 18 of Lewy body dementia at his home near San Olivos, CA. Born on May 7, 1926, in Manhattan, Bisoglio began his screen career with guest roles on series including Bonanza and Mayberry R.F.D. By the early 1970s, he appeared on such popular TV fare as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, The Partridge Family, Mannix and Love,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Thieves Hit Game Stop In Chatham, Take Unknown Amount Of Merchandise

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from a Game Stop in Chatham Friday evening. At 6:20 p.m., thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from the Game Stop at 8546 S. Cottage Grove Ave., police said. Video from Chopper 2 showed police at the scene and a broken window at the store. No one was in custody late Friday. Police did not have further details. There was a large police presence in Chicago Thursday night due to concerns about unrest following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but there were few calls. There is no indication that this incident was related to any civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy