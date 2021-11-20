Change a Life this holiday season and be a Santa’s helper to the USPS

At Santa’s Secret Immersive Holiday Experience, you’ll make your way through an immersive winter wonderland and into Santa’s secret speakeasy. Enjoy Christmas cocktails, a live band, and an eye-popping variety show of unique acts, all with a holiday twist! Come dashing through the snow to the best elfing holiday experience this side of the North Pole! Explore a winter wonderland with six immersive installations in search of Santa’s best-kept secret: a vintage speakeasy (shh, don’t tell Mrs. Claus). Along the way, you’ll find everything from gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to living snow globes. Then, once you stumble into Santa’s speakeasy, you’ll enjoy Christmas cocktails, a live band, and an eye-popping variety show of unique acts, all with a holiday twist! Santa and his elves sure know how to let loose after a long day in the workshop…

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO