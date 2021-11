Komets coach Ben Boudreau said it likened to a playoff performance, the type a team needs to close out a difficult series. The Komets played with a makeshift lineup Friday night. But they got what they needed – good goaltending, good special teams, opportunistic scoring and even some gritty plays such as D.J. King’s two shot blocks and newcomer Marcus Ortiz's involvement in some fracases – as the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 in front of 6,155 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO