ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma City holds vigil to honor lives lost to anti-transgender violence

By Andy Weber
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAtCf_0d35LldG00

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Diversity Center of Oklahoma Held a vigil Saturday night for the Transgender Day of Remembrance to remember those lost to anti-transgender violence.

Saturday was the ninth year that OKC has taken part in the national effort to honor those lost to anti-transgender violence.

"We’ve seen over 60 people just here in the United States that have died by acts of violence," said Kelley Blair of the Diversity Center of Oklahoma.

Many fear that these acts are underreported.

"They’re very common and the reason they’re not seen in the headlines is trans people often go unnoticed. Their stories are not heard," said Kylan Durant of the Diversity Center of Oklahoma.

The vigil helped to bring awareness to these issues. Many individuals spoke to the crowd that was gathered and told their stories, some heartbreaking and others uplifting.

"They’re mostly going to be some stories that involve some sort of violence, but they can also be stories that show trans people in a better light, as well," Durant said.

Organizers said that the event also provided those who struggle with identity or sexual orientation a safe place where they can be themselves. They welcome anyone from any walk of life.

"Just coming with an open mind is really important because people are afraid of things they don’t know about," Blair said.

The White House also issued a statement on Saturday regarding the Day of Remembrance and called on states and lawmakers to combat the proliferation of legislation that targets transgender people.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

New Swedish prime minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Anti#The Diversity Center#The White House
CNN

CNN

745K+
Followers
115K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy