Coach: Jason Hooten (12th Season) The Huskers stay in Lincoln tonight to take on Sam Houston State at 7:30pm CST. Jason Hooten is a seasoned coach who could very well take it to the Huskers on their home court. Draft King’s have the Huskers as a 11.5 point favorite over the the Bearcats. Hopefully the home court advantage will be useful to the Huskers unlike during their loss to Western Illinois on Wednesday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO