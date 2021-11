The semifinals are here for Nebraska High School State Playoffs and there’s no shortage of intrigue as every class is in action on Friday. In Class A most eyes will be on Bellevue West at Omaha Westside as the two schools have been like two dogs circling each other for years, starting in the 2019 Class A championship game, which the Thunderbirds won, but then continuing in 2020 when many hoped the two teams which regarded as the state’s best, would meet in a championship game again. However, Kearney crashed the party by ousting Bellevue West and Westside hoisted the trophy on its own field.

