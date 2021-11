Vejmelka gave up a goal on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings. Vejmelka allowed a goal to Brendan Lemieux after the Coyotes turned a puck over, but that was all that got by the rookie netminder. Vejmelka had been the backup for the last three games as Scott Wedgewood played well, but Sunday's game was the second half of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old Vejmelka improved to 1-9-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Czech goalie is still tough to roster in fantasy given the team in front of him, but he could be a decent budget option against low-scoring teams in DFS.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO