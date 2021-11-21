ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: Coughs up clunker

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Saros allowed five goals on 19 shots Saturday before he was pulled midway...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Wednesday night. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Vezina caliber season underway

Saros made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Coyotes on Saturday. His shutout bid ended with a power-play marker at 13:30 of the third. Saros has gone 6-1-1 in his last eight and has allowed 12 goals total over that span. At this rate, a Vezina nomination will be forthcoming.
NHL
NHL

Two key points up for grabs in important divisional matchup vs. Predators

Stars (4-5-2, 10 points) vs. Predators (6-5-1, 13 points) In addition to playing nine of the next 11 games at home, the Stars also will have six of those 11 against Central Division opponents. It's the perfect formula for this team to get back into a solid place in the record department, and it starts Wednesday against the rival Nashville Predators.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
CBS Sports

Predators' Luke Kunin: Warming up in November

Kunin had a goal and an assist with four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis. He also added four blocks. Kunin helped the Predators erase a 2-0 lead in the second period, first assisting on a Matt Duchene goal 17 seconds into the frame, then potting one of his own to tie things up just over seven minutes later. It was the first multi-point game of the year for Kunin, who has five points in six November contests after picking up just one assist over eight games in October.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Michael McCarron: Suiting up Saturday

McCarron (knee) is in Saturday's lineup against the Coyotes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. McCarron was injured after blocking a shot Thursday against the Blues but won't have to miss any time as a result. He'll fill a bottom-line role for the third straight game.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Predators at Blues probable lines

The Blues have been a bit flat since Brayden Schenn went down with injury - much of Tuesday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets had the energy of a bottle of Metamucil. How do you fix that against a team like the Nashville Predators, who are contending for a (very early in the season) playoff spot?
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues vs. Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues return home for the first time since Oct. 30 after going 2-1-1 on a West coast road trip. The trip finished with a thriller in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, a shootout win led by one of the best games of Jordan Binnington‘s career. Binnington made 39 saves over the course of the game and stopped all four of the Jets’ shootout attempts to seal the win.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Duchene’s resurgence powering Predators up standings

Matt Duchene is looking more like his old self in the first month of the 2021-22 season, and it has led his Nashville Predators to a surprising start. Last year was a down year for Duchene, and things have felt underwhelming overall since he joined the Predators. Last season yielded only 13 points for Duchene in 34 games, as Nashville struggled through the regular season before using a strong end to the year to qualify for the postseason. Still, the Preds were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, confirming the feeling that they couldn’t compete in the temporarily realigned Central Division.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Predators’ Match-Up, Simmonds & Liljegren

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I want to look ahead at Tuesday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators, who come into town as the hottest NHL team over the past ten games. Second, I’ll look at some healthy scratches that are upcoming for the team as Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe works out his lineup.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs look to prey on Predators

The Leafs enter Tuesday night’s matchup against the Nashville Predators as one of the NHL’s hottest teams, having collected 16 of a possible 20 points over their last ten games. Their 8-2-0 record over those ten games matches the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights for second-best in the league, behind the *checks notes* 8-1-1 Nashville Predators?!
NHL
chatsports.com

Campbell picks up 3rd shutout of the season in 100th NHL game, Leafs blank Predators

TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner, into an empty net, scored for Toronto (11-5-1), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Nashville Predators 0, Toronto Maple Leafs 3: Saros’s heroics not enough for win

The Nashville Predators headed north for the beginning of a slackened Canadian road trip (their planned Thursday game against the Ottawa Senators has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Sens’ roster). Tonight’s opponent was the Toronto Maple Leafs, on a similar hot streak; one of these teams was going to have to take a cold dose of reality.
NHL
Brainerd Dispatch

NHL: Smith on the Predators’ roster

NASHVILLE — Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced over the weekend that the team recalled forward Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has assigned forward Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL). The Predators faced the Toronto Maple Leafs 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Toronto.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy