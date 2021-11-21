Predators' Juuse Saros: Coughs up clunker

Matt Duchene is looking more like his old self in the first month of the 2021-22 season, and it has led his Nashville Predators to a surprising start. Last year was a down year for Duchene, and things have felt underwhelming overall since he joined the Predators. Last season yielded only 13 points for Duchene in 34 games, as Nashville struggled through the regular season before using a strong end to the year to qualify for the postseason. Still, the Preds were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, confirming the feeling that they couldn’t compete in the temporarily realigned Central Division.

