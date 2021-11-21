ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey responds after HOA threatens to fine Florida man over Christmas decorations

By Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarey, whose 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was determined to be the “Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Song” by Billboard.com, had chimed in with similar sentiments earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Carey made a midnight announcement marking the unofficial start of “MariahSZN,” complete with a...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Kids Appear in Her 'Fall in Love at Christmas' Video

The magic of Mariah Carey continues this holiday season. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon has released another festive tune. She debuted the single and accompanying music video for "Fall In Love At Christmas," featuring DJ Khalid and gospel great Kirk Franklin. In the video, Carey's twins, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance.
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Mariah Carey Partners with McDonald’s for Christmas ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey has joined forces with McDonald’s for a special holiday menu, named the Mariah Menu, available at the fast food giant next month. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer took to Twitter yesterday to reveal the collaboration, writing that “This holiday season at @McDonalds,” customers aren’t getting just “the Mariah meal… you’re getting a whole menu! The Mariah Menu: get free daily deals w/ $1 min purchase Dec. 13 to 24, only in the app dahhling!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
click orlando

Florida family faces HOA fine for early Christmas lights display

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas lights too early. The Moffa family hired a company to decorate the yard of their Tampa home on Nov. 6, WFLA reported. [TRENDING: Federal judge refuses to block health care vaccination rule...
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Mariah Carey reveals favorite Christmas songs, movies

We don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing we need. And that’s a wish granted, because the Queen of Christmas is in overdrive this holiday season. Mariah songs, Mariah merchandise, Mariah TV special, Mariah at McDonalds. What’s that you say? If only you had a Mariah-themed...
CELEBRITIES
WYTV.com

Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas” backlash

(WYTV)- For Mariah Carey fans, the holiday season begins the first time they hear her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on the radio. And that’s earlier and earlier each year. But not everyone longs to see and hear the unofficial queen of Christmas back each November and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Rolling Stone

Forget Thanksgiving, Mariah Carey Teases ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

Mariah Carey has shared the first trailer for her latest holiday special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, arriving on AppleTV+ on Dec. 3rd. The special will feature the live debut (and only performance) of her new seasonal single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” as well her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021 “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Carey says in the trailer; the singer previously declared on Halloween that we have officially entered Christmastime, foregoing the entire month of November. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues — which follows 2020’s AppleTV+ special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special — is co-executive produced by Carey and directed by music video giant Joseph Kahn.  In addition to the festive performances, Carey will also sit down for an interview with Zane Lowe, as well as share her favorite Christmas moments alongside her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Square News

Listen to this: Mariah Carey releases another Christmas song

Mariah Carey defrosted early this year, releasing a new Christmas song featuring R&B artist Khalid and choirmaster Kirk Franklin. Charli XCX also dropped a collaboration-heavy song this week with “New Shapes.” Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens combine their talents on an electro-pop production pandering to all three artists’ dedicated fanbases. We also review a song by harpist Mary Lattimore, which can only be found on Bandcamp, a music platform made for musicians. Read on for more.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Mariah Carey Offers Preview Of Apple TV+ Christmas Special

Mariah Carey has previewed her new holiday special for Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ that is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 3. What Happened: Carey shared a trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” on her Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page. In the trailer, Carey’s curvaceous figure is encased in a gold dress while a small army of dancers, backup singers and musicians accompany her in a glitzy old-school production number.
CELEBRITIES
Bradenton Herald

Too early for holiday decorations? Mariah Carey chimes in on HOA issue in Florida

When it comes to the holidays, Mariah Carey considers herself a bit of an expert. Her classic song “All I Want for Christmas is You” is always a fixture during the season and has been a fave for years. The 1994 jingle starts playing on a loop in your local department stories, supermarkets and elevators right around the time kids polish off their Halloween candy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Christmas Lights#Thanksgiving#Billboard Com#Guinness World Records#Wfla
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Mariah Carey explains Christmas obsession

Mariah Carey "goes all the way in" at Christmas because of her difficult upbringing. The 52-year-old star always wants her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - to have the "best time" over the festive season but admitted she's driven to make it a magical occasion because it helps her forget about the "depressing stuff" that's happened in her life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy