Tami Roman Reveals She’s Had Body Dysmorphic Disorder Since She Was 13

will be visiting The Real as a guest host this Monday where she’s set to let us in on her personal life in a way she’s never done before.

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode posted to YouTube , the former Basketball Wives LA star revealed that she’s been diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder, a situation she’s been dealing with since she was only 13 years old. “A lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience, where your self- image has been annihilated,” she shared. “And for me when I was 13 years old, I wanted to be a model. You know we’re from New York, I was tall, I was 5’9, I was thin. And I went to this agency and walked in, and that lady ripped me to shreds. I thought I was perfect. 5’9, less than 120 pounds. Assuredly they’re going to sign me. And she literally stood me in front of a mirror and said you’ve got back folds, you’ve got fat over your knees, you need to do something with your chin, your breasts are sagging. And I went home that night and from that moment, every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I could find something wrong with myself.”

After the unfortunate modeling meeting, the 50-year-old said that she became obsessed with getting skinny, using quick schemes to achieve weight loss, even though she was already thin. “I started abusing laxatives, I started not eating, I started throwing up, I started doing everything that I could think of to do to be as skinny as I could possibly be, being obsessive about my weight loss,” she continued. “People don’t realize, that’s why I got my mouth wired in 1993. To be skinny when I was already skinny.”

According to the Mayo Clinic , body dysmorphic disorder is the “preoccupation with one or more perceived defects or flaws in physical appearance that are not observable or appear slight to others” and as Loni Love stated in the preview clip, body dysmorphia cases are on the rise with a clear correlation to social media usage. But for Tami, she has the added pressure of living with Type 2 Diabetes as well as managing her body dysmorphia. She continued, “people don’t understand what it is to be a person with this disorder, particularly dealing with the weight issues, because they leave negative comments. Or what they feel are negative comments, but for me, my mind has such a warped sense of perception, it’s a compliment. Tami, you look too frail, Tami, you look like a bobblehead, Tami, you look skinny. In my mind, that goes, well I’m on the right track, I’m getting skinny. And then I don’t know when to stop. “

Tami’s guest host appearance on The Real will air on November 22.

