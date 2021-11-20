ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football steamrolls South Alabama to earn bowl eligibility in Josh Heupel's first season

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee football is bowl bound in coach Josh Heupel’s first season, something Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt couldn’t do in year one.

The Vols beat South Alabama 60-14 on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium behind an offensive explosion. They scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions that were not stopped by halftime and topped 500 yards of total offense.

Heupel is the fifth UT coach in the past 70 years to earn a bowl berth in his debut season, joining Bill Battle (1970), Phillip Fulmer (1993), Lane Kiffin (2009) and Derek Dooley (2010).

The Vols (6-5) will finish the regular season at home against Vanderbilt on Nov. 27 (3:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) and then await their bowl invitation.

Here are four observations from UT’s home win over South Alabama (5-6), which drew a season-low crowd of 75,203 on a cold evening.

Velus Jones Jr. makes house call in career-best game

Velus Jones Jr. zig-zagged through a mosh of South Alabama players en route to a 96-yard kick return for a TD just before halftime. It was UT’s first kick return for a score since Ty Chandler’s 91-yard return on the opening kickoff against Indiana State on Sept. 9, 2017.

And that was just the start for Jones. He finished with a career-high 246 all-purpose yards, including 103 receiving yards and a 33-yard punt return.

Jones’ kick return for a TD was the second of his career. But the other came in 2019 for Southern Cal before he transferred to UT the next season.

Hendon Hooker ties Tyler Bray, chases Heath Shuler

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was 17-of-20 passing for 273 yards and two TDs, and he also ran for a TD.

Hooker tossed his 23rd and 24th TD passes of the season, surpassing Casey Clausen (2001) and Peyton Manning (1995) to move into sole possession of eighth place on UT’s single-season list.

Next up is Heath Shuler, who had a career-high 25 TD passes in 1993. Manning owns the school record with 36 TD passes in his 1997 senior season.

Hooker has thrown a TD pass in 10 straight games since replacing Joe Milton as the starter midway through the Pittsburgh game. That tied Tyler Bray (2010-11) for the sixth longest streak in UT history. This is Hooker’s first season at UT after transferring from Virginia Tech, and he didn’t start until the third game.

Cedric Tillman extends touchdown streak

Junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman continued his career-best season. A week after posting a career-high 200 receiving yards against No. 1 Georgia, he hit a milestone with a TD catch in a fifth straight game.

It’s the longest streak of TD receptions since Josh Malone did it for five consecutive games in 2016. Tillman finished with the third 100-yard game of the season.

Vols burst out of the gate, per usual

No upset alerts here. The Vols jumped on South Alabama early, just like they have in most games with Heupel’s quick-strike offense.

UT scored on its opening possession for the seventh time in 11 games on Jabari Small’s 1-yard run. It capped an 11-play, 62-yard drive that took only 2 minutes of game clock and caught South Alabama struggling to substitute players before the snap.

And it scored again on its second possession, a nine-play, 88-yard march that took only 1:57. Jaylen Wright had a 17-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead.

UT has outscored opponents 162-44 in the first quarter of games. And it has led every opponent at the end of the first quarter except Florida and Ole Miss.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football steamrolls South Alabama to earn bowl eligibility in Josh Heupel's first season

Comments / 0

