Oregon Ducks fail to show up, get crushed by Utah

Oregon played its worst game of the season Saturday, and now the College Football Playoff is off the table.

The No. 4 Ducks lost 38-7 at No. 24 Utah, essentially dropping them out of the playoff picture with two losses.

The good news for Oregon (9-2, 6-2) is that it still controls its own destiny to the Pac-12 championship.

A win next week against rival Oregon State, and the Ducks will win the North Division and advance to the Pac-12 title game Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

Oregon is trying to win its third consecutive Pac-12 championship.

The problem for the Ducks is that they would have to face Utah again in the title game, as the Utes clicked the South Division with Saturday’s win.

Oregon was beat in every phase by Utah, so it would take some serious regrouping by the Ducks.

On special teams, the Ducks missed a field goal, had a field goal blocked and allowed a punt return for a touchdown.

On offense, quarterback Anthony Brown struggled again, completing 17 of 35 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 8 yards.

As a team, the Ducks had been averaging 227.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the Pac-12. On Saturday, Utah held them to 63 yards.

Defensively, Oregon couldn’t get off the field. Utah converted 11 of 14 third downs, keeping drives alive, and keeping the Ducks’ offense on the sidelines — Utah won the time of possession, controlling the ball for 35:27.

The Utes also outgained Oregon 386-294 in total offense.

All the Ducks can do now is focus on Oregon State.

Oregon hosts the much improved Beavers next week, and remember that Oregon State won that matchup last season 41-38 in Corvallis.

If the Ducks come out flat again, the Beavers once again will have state bragging rights.

