ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

By MATT WINKELJOHN
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiqbC_0d35H1S300

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105.

Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds. Miles Bridges scored 35 points but the Hornets made just 42 of 102 shots (42.6 percent) and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
findlay.edu

Oilers Fly Past Hawks | Win 77-63

The University of Findlay men's basketball team opened their season with a 77-63 win over Quincy University on Nov. 12 in Quincy, Ill. The Oilers shot 51.6 percent (32-of-62) from the floor and made 8-of-19 (42.1%) attempts from behind the three point line. They also limited the Hawks to a 39.7 percent (27-of-68) shooting clip and held a 37-32 advantage on the boards.
QUINCY, IL
NBA

Hornets Make Golden Statement With 3rd-Straight Win

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame. The Charlotte Hornets played undoubtedly their best, most balanced game of the 2021-22 season so far on Sunday night at Spectrum Center. That effort was rewarded with a thrilling 106-102 win over the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA right now.
NBA
Daily Herald

Bridges, Ball lead Hornets past Walker, Knicks 104-96

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Miles Bridges scored 24 points on some high-flying dunks and athletic spin moves, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points, nine assists and five steals, and the Charlotte Hornets erased an early 16-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 104-96 on Friday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Cam Reddish
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks down Celtics to earn third straight win

Never trailing after the first quarter, the Hawks (7-9) beat the Celtics, 110-99, Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will host the Hornets Saturday. 1. The Hawks are doing what coach Nate McMillan intended after the team went 0-4 on its West Coast road trip: come home and make up some ground. They’ve won three straight games on their five-game homestand and move to 7-9. They’ve played three teams that they should have beaten, given the personnel available (a shorthanded Bucks team, a struggling Magic team and a shorthanded Celtics team), but those wins are important as any other.
NBA
charlottenews.net

LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

LaMelo Ball used a big first half on his way to 32 points as the Charlotte Hornets won their fifth game in a row, beating the visiting Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night. Ball shot 12-for-22 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Gordon Hayward had...
NBA
nsjonline.com

Hornets hold Wizards to season-low 87 points in 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets used a 21-2 scoring run in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s home game against Washington to cruise to their fourth-consecutive victory and improve to 9-7 on the season. The Hornets’ defense came alive in their 97-87 win, holding the Wizards (10-4) to a season-low...
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Hornets win streak snapped by Hawks, 115-105

Miles Bridges scored a career high 35 points to go with 10 rebounds while LaMelo Ball added another triple double to his resume, but the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t generate enough consistent offense to overcome the Atlanta Hawks and lost, 115-105. The Hornets got off to a tremendously slow start. They...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc
NBA

Preview: Wizards seek sixth-straight win Wednesday vs. Hornets

Spectrum Center | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 106.7 FM & Wizards App. The Wizards take on the Hornets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Washington arrives in Charlotte on a five-game winning streak and opening a road-road back-to-back. After taking on the Hornets, the Wizards will travel to Miami for a matchup with the Heat on Thursday night.
NBA
cbchawks.com

Hawks top Titans for 3rd straight win

Columbia Basin defeated Tacoma by a score of 96-69 on Tuesday evening. Tyler Kurtz lead all scorers with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Three other Hawks crossed the 10 point mark in another balanced effort. In their first test of the regular season, CBC came out and dominated the 2-0...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theperrynews.com

Deputy leads Hawks to lopsided win over Huskies

WOODWARD, Iowa — Junior forward Grace Deputy poured in 23 points to lead Woodward-Granger to a 60-17 win over visiting Des Moines Hoover Tuesday. W-G (1-1) streaked to a 17-2 lead after the first eight minutes of play, then extended their lead to 35-4 at the half. Deputy had as many points — 17 — in the first half as the Huskies (0-2) scored in the entire game.
WOODWARD, IA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy