Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

Never trailing after the first quarter, the Hawks (7-9) beat the Celtics, 110-99, Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will host the Hornets Saturday. 1. The Hawks are doing what coach Nate McMillan intended after the team went 0-4 on its West Coast road trip: come home and make up some ground. They’ve won three straight games on their five-game homestand and move to 7-9. They’ve played three teams that they should have beaten, given the personnel available (a shorthanded Bucks team, a struggling Magic team and a shorthanded Celtics team), but those wins are important as any other.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO