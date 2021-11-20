ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVM men's hockey: Catamounts drop back-to-back games against No. 11 Providence

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
The University of Vermont men's hockey team led in nearly statistical category after two periods against Providence College, except one that truly mattered.

The scoreboard.

Parker Ford's second-period goal proved to be game-winner as No. 11 Providence bested the Catamounts 2-0 on Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse to complete a Hockey East weekend sweep.

Providence rallied for a 4-3 triumph in Friday's contest.

Friday's game:Catamounts cough up three-goal lead in loss to No. 11 Providence

"I felt that there were a lot of scoring chances, which is really the mark of a team's offensive output," said second-year coach Todd Woodcroft. "I liked the way that we broke the puck out and the way we played with speed."

Ford struck with 6:10 left in the second period on a top shelf shot from the right face-off area that slipped past Catamounts' Gabe Carriere. Friars forward Cody Monds kept the puck alive before Ford buried his sixth goal of the season.

The Friars added an insurance goal, the lone tally via power play, with 3:10 left in third period. Directly after Friars' faceoff win, sophomore Brett Berard collected the open puck and skated in front of Carriere (23 saves) before firing a pass to Patrick Moynihan for the one-timer.

Moynihan's goal was his third of the two-game set against the Catamounts (1-8-1). Providence improves to 10-5.

"I don't think Gabe can be faulted for either those goals," Woodcroft said. "He is just coming into his own and showed that tonight, I think that he's going to be a big piece moving forward."

The Catamounts had early scoring opportunities, including on two power plays, before the Friars tallied in the second period. In what was a competitive game, the Cats tied in shots and led in faceoff wins after two periods, but were unable to capitalize on four man-advantage opportunities.

"As long as we're getting looks on the power plays and scoring chances in the power plays than I think we are doing something right," Woodcroft said. "The best power plays are the ones that put fear in the other team and nobody is afraid of our power play right now."

Less than 3 minutes in on Saturday, junior Andrew Lucas fired an early look that would have been a sure goal less but Providence goaltender Jaxson Stauber (22 saves) made the stop.

Woodcroft noted that the Catamounts are generating chances when they have the man advantage, but without any "natural finishers" on the team they will have to continue working on finding the openings on net.

Lucas, Carter Long and William Lemay led the way for the Cats with three shots on net each.

The Cats will travel to Yale to face the winless Ivy League foe on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

