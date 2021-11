Complete press conference after 42-35 loss for Razorbacks against Crimson Tide.

No, Arkansas wasn't taking any moral victories away from actually having a shot at the Crimson Tide in Saturday's 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa, linebacker Grant Morgan said in his postgame appearance after the game.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.