Ole Miss football beats Vanderbilt for first undefeated home season since 1992

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
OXFORD — For the first time since 1992, Ole Miss football went a full season without giving its home crowd a reason to go home sad.

No. 10 Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 31-17 on Saturday to finish off its first undefeated home season in 29 years. The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will have a chance to secure their first 10-win regular season in school history on Thursday when they conclude the regular season in Starkville against rival Mississippi State.

REPORT CARD:Ole Miss' 'blah" performance yields 'blah' grades vs. Vanderbilt

Quarterback Matt Corral led the way for the Rebels, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns with 29 rushing yards in his first game since September with all of his starting receivers and running backs on the field. Running back Jerrion Ealy caught and rushed for a touchdown and nine different Rebels caught a pass.

LOOKING BACK:Ole Miss football vs. Vanderbilt: Our scouting report, score prediction

THE PLAN:How Vanderbilt football plans to attack Ole Miss' high-octane offense

Here are the Clarion Ledger's takeaways from Saturday's game.

The offense is back at full strength... sorta

For the first time since the Tulane game on Sept. 18, Ole Miss had its full arsenal of wide receivers available. Junior Jonathan Mingo played for the first time since that game and seniors Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond both played after being in and out of the lineup over the last month.

What resulted was Corral's most complete passing game since early October. The tempo was back at its blazing pace. The run game was remarkably efficient, working in some Corral scrambles for the first time in weeks. The offensive line held up.

Which is why it's bizarre that it didn't feel like everything clicked the way it should've. One drive was derailed by penalties. Others ended with a red zone turnover on downs or settling for a red zone field goal. Many of the issues while the Rebels were banged up persisted at full strength.

It's up to Ole Miss to go into the Egg Bowl and prove its offense doesn't just run a bunch of plays and put up a bunch of yards.

The defense didn't break, but it bent a lot

Vanderbilt's offense wasn't exactly electric. The Commodores averaged 4.3 yards per carry and completed just 50% of their passes. But after watching the strides Ole Miss' defense made over the last month, watching Vanderbilt methodically drive downfield time after time felt like a step back.

Give the defense credit for forcing three field goals and turning the Commodores over twice in the red zone, once on downs. Keeping Vanderbilt out of the end zone until the fourth quarter is an achievement, even if it's an achievement against the SEC's worst offense.

But Vanderbilt was still 12-for-27 on third- and fourth-down conversions. For a defense that held opponents to 15-for-54 (27.8%) in those situations over the last four games, that's a regression.

What's up with the third quarter?

For the third game in a row, the third quarter was a head-scratcher. Neither team scored but Vanderbilt outgained Ole Miss 89-45 and ran 25 plays compared to Ole Miss' 10. A key turnover on downs kept the Commodores off the scoreboard in the quarter but Ole Miss looked overmatched in both phases.

In three third quarters in November, Ole Miss has been outscored 24-3 and outgained 376-188. It hasn't mattered; all three games have been wins. But it's still remarkable how this team has survived and thrived with such a bad track record in one-fourth of the game.

Seeing the seniors off

Ole Miss honored its seniors and upperclassmen not expected to return before Saturday's game. Corral headlined the bunch, but senior linebackers Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson and Lakia Henry combined for 19 tackles and five quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss.

Senior receivers Drummond, Sanders and Jahcour Pearson also had nice days. Drummond caught seven passes for 81 yards, Sanders caught four for 57 and Pearson caught four for 101.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

