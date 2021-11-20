ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

MATTINGLY | Face to face with the words and mysteries of C.S. Lewis

By Terry Mattingly
heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile historians argue about what C.S. Lewis did or didn’t say, it can be stated with absolute certainty that the Oxford don never patted down his rumpled, professorial tweed jacket before exclaiming, “Where’s my phone?”. That line occurs at the start of “The Most Reluctant Convert,” as actor Max...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

C.S. Lewis scholar Michael Ward speaks on new movie

C.S. Lewis scholar, Michael Ward, returned to Hillsdale last Wednesday, but this time on the big screen. In 2015, Ward was Hillsdale’s commencement speaker. The accomplished senior research fellow at Oxford University and professor of apologetics at Houston Baptist University played the role of the parochial vicar in “The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis.”
HILLSDALE, MI
Gazette

Colorado Springs theater company to bring C.S. Lewis children's classic to life

C.S. Lewis made children, and adults, everywhere hope their closet was a portal to an enchanted world. In the author’s classic 1950 children’s fantasy novel, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” four siblings step through a wardrobe and wind up in Narnia, a land of talking animals and mythical creatures presided over by the nefarious White Witch.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
laconiadailysun.com

Sir Paul McCartney keeps performing to avoid thinking about death

Sir Paul McCartney continues to perform so he doesn't have to think about death. The 79-year-old Beatles legend claimed that composing new music and being in the recording studio helps distract him from thoughts of his own mortality. He explained: "If I didn't have a new project or challenge to...
MUSIC
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mattingly
Person
Jesus
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
RELIGION
TVShowsAce

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Sisters Confirm Feud? See Statement

For months, Bringing Up Bates fans have been speculating that some of the sisters are feuding with each other. They have picked up on patterns, such as certain family members skipping events or not interacting with one another on social media. However, none of these rumored feuds have ever been confirmed by the family. Plus, it’s hard to know what goes on in their real lives after only seeing them on social media for a little while each day or week. It only shows a glimpse of their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Mattingly#Oxford#Magdalen College#White Horse#The New York Times
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
BBC
People

Princess Diana's Bridesmaid India Hicks Recounts Racism Experienced by Her Black Son: 'It's Appalling'

India Hicks is opening up about how having a Black son has become "a more conscious issue" in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Hicks — who is a goddaughter of Prince Charles and served as a bridesmaid in his wedding to Princess Diana — has five children including Wesley Cleare, who the family formally adopted after his mother died from breast cancer when he was 11.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Island Independent

Does God exist?

A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t believe that God exists.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy