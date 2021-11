POOLVILLE — Members of this year’s Poolville boys’ cross country team began the season on a mission — to win a state title for the town of Poolville. “It’s a great little place that a lot of people don’t know about — a great town with great people,” Poolville Head Coach Steven Stegall said. “That’s something we had talked about for a long time, we wanted to win a state championship for the town of Poolville so that everybody could have a little bit of pride.”

POOLVILLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO