ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan to open office

By Fidelity
KHON2
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China downgrades relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Baltic nation allows Taiwan...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic#Taiwan#Financial Advisor#Lithuania#Ap
Reuters

Taiwan opens office in Lithuania, brushing aside China opposition

TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania on Thursday in a diplomatic breakthrough for the Chinese-claimed island, brushing aside Beijing's strong opposition to the move. China demanded in August that the Baltic state withdraw its ambassador to Beijing and said it would recall China's...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday demanded Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties from the ambassadorial level with the EU-member nation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Lithuania should “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island...
CHINA
KEYT

China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat

BEIJING (AP) — China has reduced its official relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level after Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its own territory, was allowed to open a representative office in the Baltic nation. Beijing earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own envoy to the country. The Foreign Ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d’affaires, am embassy’s No. 2 official. Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies, but maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States and Japan. Beijing refuses to have official relations with governments that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
hngn.com

China Adds Missiles and Amphibious Boats To Strengthen Assault on Taiwan as Island Opens Office in Lithuania

According to a Congressional investigation, the Chinese military is currently capable of invading Taiwan or is on the verge of doing so. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA's) present maritime and airlift capacity could support an initial landing force of at least 25,000 troops in Taiwan. China is most likely to invade Taiwan if it believes the US is not militarily capable of or politically willing to intervene. According to the commission, they interpret ambiguities in US policy to mean that opportunistic Chinese aggression against Taiwan will not provoke a decisive US response.
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

China recalls its representative from Lithuania over Taiwan office row

China threatens Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open their representative office in Vilnius. Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said that Lithuania will reap what it sows, but he gave no further details. Highlights. • China intimidates Lithuania over opening of new office. • T....
CHINA
KHON2

US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory. The summit makes good on a pledge President Joe Biden made during his campaign, and it reflects...
FOREIGN POLICY
KHON2

Interpol holds meeting in Istanbul to elect new president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol kicked off its annual meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday to discuss security threats and crime trends as well as to hold a closely-watched election for the international police body’s new leadership. About 470 police chiefs, ministers and other representatives from more than 160 countries are attending...
POLITICS
KHON2

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub, an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov, who...
MILITARY
KHON2

Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — A Polish imam recited prayers Tuesday over the tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy, the latest life claimed as migrants from the Middle East have tried to slip into the European Union illegally and found their path blocked by soldiers in the forests of Poland and Belarus.
SOCIETY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy